UP Woman's Cat Dies, She Keeps Body For 2 Days, Then Kills Herself

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, devastated by the death of her pet cat, kept its body close to her for two days, hoping it would come back to life. When her hopes were shattered, she died by suicide on the third day.

Pooja, 32, was a resident of Amroha's Hasanpur. Around eight years ago, Pooja was married to a man from Delhi. However, the marriage ended in divorce after two years, and she had been living with her mother, Gajra Devi, in her parental home ever since.

To cope with loneliness, Pooja adopted a pet cat, which died on Thursday. When her mother suggested burying the animal, Pooja refused, insisting that it would "return to life". Pooja clung to the cat's body for two days, unwilling to let go. Her mother and other family members tried to persuade her to bury it, but she remained adamant.

On Saturday afternoon, she locked herself in her room on the third floor of their house. Around 8 PM that night, Gajra Devi went to check on her daughter. To her horror, she found Pooja's body hanging from the ceiling fan, with the dead cat lying nearby. Her screams alerted the neighbours, who quickly gathered at the scene and informed the police.

The police arrived at the house, and a forensic team collected evidence. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from Afsar Ali)