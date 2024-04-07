UP Woman Gets Life In Jail For Killing Brother-In-Law By Pouring Acid On Him

A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing her brother-in-law over a property dispute.

District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Azra Khatoon on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.

According to the prosecution, Khatoon had poured acid over her brother-in-law Parvez Ahmed in Middha village on July 20, 2022.

Ahmed, who was seriously injured, died during treatment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)