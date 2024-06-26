Woman Forced To Have Sex With Mother-In-Law, Husband's Friends For Money

The woman claimed she was tortured for dowry by her in-laws, the police said (Representational)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra claimed her arms were slit with a blade for refusing to have sex with her mother-in-law. The police have registered a case of assault, dowry demand, and treachery against her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and other relatives.

Agra's Anjali Chaturvedi married in 2022 and moved to Ghazipur with her husband. The abuse began soon after.

According to the FIR, the woman's mother-in-law "fell in love with her" and forced her to have sex. When she refused, she was allegedly attacked and assaulted with a blade.

She said her mother-in-law spoke about love and established a physical relationship with her.

When she confided in her husband, he dismissed her and the mother-in-law began torturing her.

Adding to her woes, the in-laws allegedly made repeated dowry demands and abused her. She claimed she was forced to have sex with her husband's friends when she failed to bring in more dowry.

The husband made her spend nights with his friends for more money, she claimed.

As the torture and abuse continued, Ms Chaturvedi got pregnant and gave birth in 2013. The husband reportedly questioned the paternity and refused to accept the child.

The police have launched an investigation based on the woman's complaint.