UP Woman Dies By Suicide, Family Sets In-Laws' House On Fire, 2 Dead

The woman had married in February last year

Hours after a woman died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, her family allegedly set her husband's house on fire, killing her parents-in-law, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman, Anshika Kesarwani, was found hanging at her in-laws' house on Monday night. She had married in February last year.

As soon as news of Anshika's death emerged, her relatives allegedly rushed to her in-laws' house and accused them of harassing the young woman for dowry and driving her to suicide.

As the fight escalated, Anshika's relatives allegedly set the house on fire. Both her mother-in-law and father-in-law were found dead after the blaze was put out.

Prayagraj City Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhuker said that they had received a call at 11 pm that a woman had died by suicide.

"When the police team reached the spot, people from both sides were fighting. During the argument, the in-laws' house was set on fire by the woman's maternal side. Police immediately rescued five people and informed the fire brigade," he said.

As the firefighters put out the fire around 3 am, the entire house was searched, and two bodies were recovered, Mr Bhuker said.

They were identified as Rajendra Kesarwani, the girl's father-in-law, and Shobha Devi, the girl's mother-in-law, the officer said.