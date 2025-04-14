UP Woman Assaulted by Mob, Headscarf Removed, Hindu Man with Her Beaten

A woman in a burqa and a Hindu man accompanying her were harassed and assaulted in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. They were rescued by the police and a case was filed following a complaint by the woman. A video of the incident - which took place on Tuesday -- has been widely circulated after which six men have been arrested, the police said.

The woman's mother, Farhana, a resident of Khalapar, works in the Utkarsh Small Finance Limited Company with the man, Sachin and were responsible for collecting EMIs from the bank's debtors, the police said.

On Tuesday, Farhana had sent her daughter Farheen with Sachin to collect the money from Shama, a resident of Sujadu village.

When Farheen and Sachin were going to the village on a bike, around 10 men, all of them locals -- forcibly stopped them, a police spokesperson told reporters.

The girl alleged that the people abused and misbehaved with her and then beat her up. Sachin was also assaulted.

A bystander captured the incident on cellphone and posted the video on social media. In the video, a man can be seen forcibly pulling off the woman's headcover, ignoring her shrieks of protest and recording the moment on his cellphone. He was egged on by others who had surrounded them.

Many shouted out instructions, asking the others to beat up the two. All of them were seen recording the assault on their cellphones.

The police reached the spot and rescued the two after one of the clips were uploaded on social media.

A case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, including voluntarily causing of hurt and assault.

