Senior UP Official Arrested In Teachers' Exam Paper Leak Case: Probe Team

The exam was cancelled in wake of the alleged leak. (Representational)

A former secretary of Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority was arrested by the state's Special Task Force officials on Wednesday for allegedly ordering printing of the UP Teachers Eligibility Test to a firm without adhering to the provisions of secrecy in the process.

Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay was arrested by the probe team in Lucknow, two days after he was suspended from his post.

A communique said its Noida unit had arrested the printing firm RSM Finserve's Director Anup Rai earlier on November 29 after finding him involved in leaking the paper for the UP TET exam, leading to its cancellation.

Anup Rai had been arrested on the basis of disclosures made by other accused arrested in the case earlier.

Following Anup Rai's interrogation, it transpired that Upadhyay too was involved in the paper leak as the printing press which was assigned the task of printing the question papers had no secure printing press and it had got the job done from four other presses.