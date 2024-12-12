Teen Kills Mother, Stays With Body For 5 Days, Burns Incense To Mask Smell

One fine morning, when a woman went to her son's bedroom, to wake him up for school, little did she know it would become the cause of her death. On December 3, Aarti Devi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, asked her 17-year-old son, Aman, to get up for school. But the teenager wasn't in the mood. Instead, he got angry and pushed his mother to the ground, leading to a fatal head injury. The case came to light after Aarti's husband Ram Milan, a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Chennai, tried calling her multiple times but found the phone to be switched off.

The horror doesn't end here.

After killing his mother, Aman cut off the CCTV, locked the house from outside and lived with the body for four days. When the body began to rot and smell, he started burning incense sticks.

On the fifth day, the teenager decided to step out and sit at a nearby temple.

When Aarti didn't answer her partner's phone calls for two to three days, Ram Milan got worried. He dialed his sister-in-law and requested her to check on his family.

The sister-in-law found the house locked from inside. The smell coming from the house was too strong to be ignored. It smelled of crime.

"I flew back to Gorakhpur on December 8. I saw my wife's body lying in a pool of blood," said Ram Milan.

The family informed the police who sprang into action and sent the body for postmortem. The boy was found sitting near a pond at a nearby temple.

Initially, the boy informed the police that his mother died due to a fall. He panicked and fled the house and wandered for four days, Aman told Police.

However, the investigation raised questions. Police found bloodstains at two different spots, indicating the body was dragged. They also recovered cash from the teenager's room.

According to the neighbours, Aman was an addict. He would take up money from his mother in the name of coaching but would spend it on alcohol and drugs. Reportedly, the school too had complaints against Aman.

"During interrogation, the boy confessed on Tuesday evening that on the morning of December 3, his mother asked him to go to school. When he refused, a dispute over money ensued, and his mother threw cash at him in frustration," Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Srivastava told news agency PTI.

Raged, the teenager pushed his mother.

A case has been registered against Aman and he has been sent to a juvenile home.

Aarti Devi used to live with her son in Sushant City in Pipraich, Gorakhpur, while her partner stayed in Chennai for work and her elder daughter was in another city, studying MBBS.