UP Teen Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Man Of Her Village Harassed Her

Police said that no complaint has been lodged by the family members of the girl so far.(Representational)

A 16-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself allegedly after being harassed by a youth of the same village here, police said on Monday.

Circle officer (city) Sunil Dutt said the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination.

So far no complaint has been lodged by the family members of the girl, he said, adding that action will be initiated once a complaint is received.

According to Station House Officer, Sungarhi police station, Balveer Singh, family members have said that the girl was a student of class 11.

He said the family members have alleged that a youth of the same village was harassing her by following her, and despite repeated requests by the girl, the youth had continued to harass her.

The girl on Monday evening ended her life by hanging herself, Mr Singh said.

