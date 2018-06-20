UP Police Aspirants Vandalise Train, Run Away With Pillows, Blankets

The aspirants from Varanasi and nearby areas appeared at the Gorakhpur centre and boarded the train on their way back according to railway officials

All India | (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: June 20, 2018 20:37 IST
The aspirants were on their way back from their exams at the Gorakhpur centre

New Delhi:  A group of aspirants for the post of police constables allegedly vandalised AC coaches of the Chauri-Chaura Express train in the evening as it was leaving Gorakhpur Railway Station, officials said.

The aspirants from Varanasi and nearby areas appeared for their exams at the Gorakhpur centre and boarded the train from there on their way back, Chief Public Relations officer of North Eastern Railway Sanjay Yadav told news agency PTI.
 
chaura chauri train vandalism twitter

The aspirants broke windows, beat up the coach attendant, fled with bed sheets, pillows and blankets in the coach.

"It was a minor incident and no one was injured. We cannot ascertain the number of people who were involved as there were hundreds of aspirants travelling in the train," he said.

Sources, however, said that the aspirants broke windows and even beat up the coach attendant before fleeing with bed sheets, pillows and blankets which were there in the coach.


 

