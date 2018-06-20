UP Police Aspirants Vandalise Train, Run Away With Pillows, Blankets

The aspirants from Varanasi and nearby areas appeared for their exams at the Gorakhpur centre and boarded the train from there on their way back, Chief Public Relations officer of North Eastern Railway Sanjay Yadav told news agency PTI.
"It was a minor incident and no one was injured. We cannot ascertain the number of people who were involved as there were hundreds of aspirants travelling in the train," he said.
CommentsSources, however, said that the aspirants broke windows and even beat up the coach attendant before fleeing with bed sheets, pillows and blankets which were there in the coach.