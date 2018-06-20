UP Police Aspirants Vandalise Train, Run Away With Pillows, Blankets The aspirants from Varanasi and nearby areas appeared at the Gorakhpur centre and boarded the train on their way back according to railway officials

The aspirants were on their way back from their exams at the Gorakhpur centre New Delhi: A group of aspirants for the post of police constables allegedly vandalised AC coaches of the Chauri-Chaura Express train in the evening as it was leaving Gorakhpur Railway Station, officials said.



The aspirants from Varanasi and nearby areas appeared for their exams at the Gorakhpur centre and boarded the train from there on their way back, Chief Public Relations officer of North Eastern Railway Sanjay Yadav told news agency PTI.

The aspirants broke windows, beat up the coach attendant, fled with bed sheets, pillows and blankets in the coach.



Sources, however, said that the aspirants broke windows and even beat up the coach attendant before fleeing with bed sheets, pillows and blankets which were there in the coach.









The aspirants from Varanasi and nearby areas appeared for their exams at the Gorakhpur centre and boarded the train from there on their way back, Chief Public Relations officer of North Eastern Railway Sanjay Yadav told news agency PTI."It was a minor incident and no one was injured. We cannot ascertain the number of people who were involved as there were hundreds of aspirants travelling in the train," he said.