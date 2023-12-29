UP Official 'Forced' To Convert To Islam And Marry Again, Claims Wife

It remains unclear whether Mr Gupta was forcibly converted to Islam or if he did it on his own accord.

The wife of a revenue official has filed a police complaint alleging that her husband, Ashish Gupta, converted to Islam, changed his name to Mohammad Yusuf, and married a Muslim woman in the southern Uttar Pradesh town of Maudaha.

The saga began on September 2 when Ashish Gupta assumed his role as Naib Tehsildar in Maudaha. For days, an unfamiliar figure was seen at the town's Kachariya Baba Masjid, ardently participating in namaz. The town's curiosity piqued, an inquiry ensued, revealing the man's identity as Mohammad Yusuf, a self-proclaimed resident of Kanpur.

However, further probe by the people revealed that Mr Yusuf was none other than the Naib Tehsildar Ashish Gupta himself. Anticipating potential fallouts of the bizarre situation, the mosque's cleric alerted the police.

A fresh twist emerged with the entry of Mr Gupta's wife - Aarti Yagyasaini - who filed a case of forced religious conversion and 'immoral' marriage of her husband to a woman named Rukshaar. The complaint implicated individuals with unknown identities, adding a new layer of mystery to the story.

Ms Yagyasaini's police complaint claims Rukhsaar's father, identified as Munna, along with a cleric from the mosque and several others, orchestrated the conversion on December 24, before the alleged forced wedding.

It remains unclear whether Mr Gupta was forcibly converted to Islam or if he did it on his own accord to legitimise an affair with Rukshaar. All angles are being probed, the police said.