UP Minister "Curses" Those Attending Rallies Of Rivals With Jaundice "Until my team comes to you with a message of rally you will not attend rally of any other party. If somebody attends it he/she will have to face my curse. He will suffer from jaundice and it will be only cured when OP Rajbhar provides medicine," he said.

47 Shares EMAIL PRINT Senior UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar cursed those attending rallies of rivals with jaundice Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: Senior UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has sent out a bizarre warning to those attending rallies of his political rivals -- they will be "cursed" with jaundice.



The Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party president also said that those cursed will only be able to recover when he provides the medicine (in form of his blessing).



"Until my team comes to you with a message of rally you will not attend rally of any other party. If somebody attends it he/she will have to face my curse. He will suffer from jaundice and it will be only cured when OP Rajbhar provides medicine," he said.



Mr Rajbhar was speaking at a prohibition rally of his party in UP's Ballia on Sunday.



The president of the Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party also demanded a ban on liquor in UP to open new avenues for development.



"PM Narendrda Modi, during his election meetings in UP, had promised to implement the Gujarat model in UP. I remind him of his promise and request him to ban liquor in the state to open new avenues for development," Mr Rajbhar said.



He said that no party has mustered the strength to raise issue of banning liquor in the state and urged women to defeat those who provide liquor for votes.



On reports that he had some differences with the chief minister, Mr Rajbhar said, "He is my captain and I follow his directions."





Senior UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has sent out a bizarre warning to those attending rallies of his political rivals -- they will be "cursed" with jaundice.The Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party president also said that those cursed will only be able to recover when he provides the medicine (in form of his blessing)."Until my team comes to you with a message of rally you will not attend rally of any other party. If somebody attends it he/she will have to face my curse. He will suffer from jaundice and it will be only cured when OP Rajbhar provides medicine," he said.Mr Rajbhar was speaking at a prohibition rally of his party in UP's Ballia on Sunday.The president of the Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party also demanded a ban on liquor in UP to open new avenues for development."PM Narendrda Modi, during his election meetings in UP, had promised to implement the Gujarat model in UP. I remind him of his promise and request him to ban liquor in the state to open new avenues for development," Mr Rajbhar said. He said that no party has mustered the strength to raise issue of banning liquor in the state and urged women to defeat those who provide liquor for votes.On reports that he had some differences with the chief minister, Mr Rajbhar said, "He is my captain and I follow his directions." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter