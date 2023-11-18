'He Has Gone Mad': UP Minister On Samajwadi Party Leader's Goddess Lakshmi Remark

UP minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Action should be taken against the Samajwadi Party leader"

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh slammed Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya over his remarks on Goddess Lakshmi and said that he has gone mad and all of this was happening at the call of the party chief.

Swami Prasad Maurya stirred a controversy after he questioned the birth of Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

Reacting to it, Jaiveer Singh said "He has gone mad. Action should be taken on this and the party should take some responsibility because all this is happening only on the orders of party chief Akhilesh Yadav."

In a post on X, Swami Prasad Maurya said that every child born anywhere in the world has two hands, two legs, two ears, and two eyes and if a child with eight hands, and ten hands has not been born till now, how can goddess Lakshmi be born with four hands.

After stoking controversy by making remarks on Goddess Laxmi, Swami Prasad Maurya said that his comments are of a practical nature, based on truth, scientific and not hinged on someone's imagination.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too reacted on the matter and said, "The stand of the Samajwadi Party on religion is clear. There should be no discussion about it".

Condemning Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi head priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that the time has come for his punishment and he will soon realise that he was wrong.

"The time has come for his punishment and Gods and Goddesses will punish him soon. The realisation will dawn upon him that he was wrong. Sanatan Dharma people should condemn him everywhere he goes," Satyendra Das told ANI.

