UP Man Writes Letter, Seeks 'Permission' To Abuse Local Newspaper For Two Hours

In a never-heard-before incident, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh has submitted a bizarre request to district authorities seeking permission to 'abuse' a local newspaper. The man identified as Prateek Sinha took this step after an article in the said newspaper alleged his involvement in land grabbing and referred to him as a "land mafia". Miffed with the article, Mr Sinha sent the newspaper a defamation notice for tarnishing his reputation.

He then wrote a letter addressed to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate on Thursday and sought his permission to stand outside the newspaper headquarters for two hours to hurl abuses against the bureau chief and the reporter. Mr. Sinha mentioned that a bulldozer action was taken on his land on January 9 "without any reason". He further claimed that he was labeled a "mafia" by the newspaper without sufficient evidence.

"I seek permission for January 15 at 12:00 pm to express my grievances by hurling abuses at the bureau chief and the reporter for two hours, in opposition to the article," the letter read.

Here is a copy of the letter:

He also clarified that he has no intention to resort to violence or threats.

He added, "And, I want to assure you (the SDM) that despite great urge, the applicant will not thrash them (newspaper agency) with shoes or threaten them."

Concerned officials have not responded to the bizarre request. Meanwhile, an image of the letter is going viral on social media, sparking amusement and hilarity.