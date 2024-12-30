UP Man, Daughter, Niece Burnt To Death As Live Wire Falls On Them

A man, his daughter and his niece were burnt to death after a high-tension electric cable fell on them in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

The shocking incident, which took place yesterday in the Sonbarsa market area of Gorakhpur, was caught on CCTV which showed the man and the two girls on a bike and taking a left close to a garbage dump. They came in contact with an 11,000 Volt high tension wire and were electrocuted.

Within seconds, the bike caught fire and the man and the two children were burned to death and no one could rescue them. The trio died on the spot.

The Superintending Engineer of the Electricity Department, DK Singh, said the incident happened after a monkey jumped on the wire, causing it to snap and fall on them. The matter is being investigated.

The electricity department has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the victim.

- with inputs from Abrar Ahmad