UP Man Buries Friend's Body After Tractor Crash, Arrested 2 Days Later

The police deployed a JCB machine and retrieved the body.

A man buried his friend's body after it was mangled in a tractor accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and fled, but was caught two days later.

Sandeep, accompanied by his friend Ajit Kushwaha, was driving a tractor in a field, when the latter fell and got stuck in the vehicle's rotavator. Scared of the consequences, Sandeep took the help of some friends to take the body to another field and bury it there.

When Kushwaha was nowhere to be found for two days, his family members started searching for him and also informed the police. Residents of the Sanigwan area raised an uproar over the missing youth's whereabouts.

Soon, Kushwaha's slippers, clothes and some blood stains were found near the spot where the body was buried. Amid ruckus, the police deployed a JCB machine and retrieved the body.

Four people have been arrested in the case, including the main accused Sandeep.