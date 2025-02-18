UP Lawmaker Gets Urn To Assembly, Accuses State Government Of Hiding Maha Kumbh Deaths

Carrying an urn labelled 'mortal remains of morality', Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha on Tuesday visited the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and flayed the Yogi Adityanath government for allegedly hiding the death count in the Kumbh stampede.

Covering a distance of over three kilometres on a bicycle, Ashutosh Sinha hogged the media limelight as soon as he came near the Assembly premises.

"I have come here carrying the 'naitiktaa kaa asthi kalash (the urn carrying the mortal remains of morality)' on a cycle. The Maha Kumbh Mela is going on in Prayagraj. But, the 'naitiktaa' (morality) of the government has died. Many people have died. The government instead of expressing 'samvednaa' (sympathy), is hiding the statistics of the death toll," Sinha told PTI.

"They (apparently pointing towards the BJP) have worked to loot the democracy, especially in the bypolls held in the state. It proves that the morality of the government has died," he said.

On Mauni Amavasya (January 29), a stampede near the Sangam area at the Maha Kumbh led to the death of 30 devotees and left 60 others injured, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

However, the opposition has been accusing the UP government of mismanagement and claimed that they have underreporting the Maha Kumbh stampede death count.

