On Muzaffarnagar Riots Cases Withdrawal, UP Law Minister's Response

Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 claimed over 60 lives and displaced more than 40,000 people

Share EMAIL PRINT Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 claimed over 60 lives and displaced more than 40,000 people New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government, which has been trying to give amnesty to its leaders in what the chief minister called "non-serious cases", is trying to withdraw 131 cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots, all of them filed against members of one community. Some of the cases include serious charges -- rioting, arson, attempt to murder and even murder.



On February 23, the state government wrote to the district authorities in Muzaffarnagar, asking if the cases can be withdrawn. Two months ago, the government came under fire for a similar move, asking the administration to drop riots-related cases against two of its leaders.



Asked about the issue, state law minister Brajesh Pathak told NDTV, "We had taken a call to reduce pendency of cases... we want to withdraw politically motivated cases in Uttar Pradesh". The minister, however, refused to elaborate on "specific cases". "Don't have those files, but yes, cases are filed to trouble people and yes, we do intend to take such cases back," he added.



Last month, two senior BJP leaders from western Uttar Pradesh -- lawmaker and former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan and legislator Umesh Malik -- met Yogi Adityanath with a list of more than 150 cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots, which, they said, were politically motivated.



Earlier, the government had written to the Muzaffarnagar administration, asking whether the Senior Superintendent of Police thought that the cases against Mr Malik should be taken back. The District Magistrate was also asked whether the cases could be withdrawn in public interest.



A number of cases against BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister, are being withdrawn slowly after the state government passed a controversial law in December that provides amnesty to politicians from what the Chief Minister has called old, "non-serious" cases against them.



The opposition Samajwadi Party has already questioned the law and accused the BJP government of withdrawing criminal cases against BJP politicians.



Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav said, "Yogi is doing everything to please a specific community. But his formula will not work".



