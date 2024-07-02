Updates: 87, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At Religious Event In UP

Updates: President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences to the families of those who were killed.

At least 87 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede broke out at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday, officials have said.

The stampede occurred during a 'satsang' (prayer meeting). Visuals from the Community Health Centre showed several bodies being brought there in buses and tempos in the presence of crying relatives.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and, on his directions, a committee has been set up to investigate the incident. President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the families of those who were killed. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences during his address in the Lok Sabha today.

Jul 02, 2024 19:35 (IST) The administration has issued helpline numbers : 05722227041 and 05722227042

Jul 02, 2024 19:18 (IST) The medical team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will soon reach the site, the Home Ministry said.

Jul 02, 2024 19:12 (IST) "Teams On Alert, All Resources Will Be Provided": UP Official



#WATCH | Agra | Hathras Stampede | Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava says, "The medical college has been put on alert...The teams in medical college are on alert mode. Forensic experts have also been arranged...Five ambulances have been sent...All the resources will be... pic.twitter.com/xiXm4y7k4K - ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Jul 02, 2024 19:11 (IST) #WATCH | On the Hathras stampede incident, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav says "...The Uttar Pradesh government should take the strictest action against this and the injured should be provided immediate help. There should be an investigation into this as to why this accident... pic.twitter.com/Spm3OZWAHt - ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Jul 02, 2024 19:08 (IST) PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Victims

The Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 2, 2024

"Very sad news has been received about a stampede during a satsang organised in village Rati Bhanpur of Sikandra Rao area in Hathras," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the district administrative officials to carry out rescue and relief operations and provide proper treatment in hospitals in Hathras and nearby districts. Medical and paramedical staff of the health department along with ambulances and other necessary resources have been deployed on a war footing," Mr Pathak said.

"Government-level officials of the health department from Lucknow have been instructed to remain in constant touch with the field staff," he said.

Jul 02, 2024 18:37 (IST) "Deeply Saddened By Tragic Accident In Hathras": Amit Shah



"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident," Home Minister Amit Shah said. उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में हुए दुःखद हादसे से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गँवाने वाले लोगों के परिवारजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह कष्ट सहने की शक्ति दें। स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत कार्यों में जुटा है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता... - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 2, 2024

"May God give them strength to bear this pain. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he addeed.

Instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the victims and Rs 50,000 each to the injured Instructions to form a team under the leadership of ADG, Agra and Commissioner, Aligarh to investigate the causes of the accident FIR will be lodged against the event organizers, the government is preparing for major action

Jul 02, 2024 18:25 (IST) "Express My Condolences For Those Who Lost Their Lives": PM On Hathras Stampede



"I just heard the news about the incident in Hathras. Many have died in the stampede. I express my deep condolence for those who lost their lives. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured and the state government is coordinating the relief operations," Prime Minister Modi said during his address in the Lok Sabha.

Jul 02, 2024 18:21 (IST) President of India tweets, "The news of the death of many devotees including women and children in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those... pic.twitter.com/voVrcGNqMY - ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is directly monitoring the situation of the Hathras accident Instructions to form a team under the leadership of ADG, Agra and Commissioner, Aligarh to investigate the causes of the accident, The Chief Minister sought a report in the next 24 hours Yogi Adityanath has instructed Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, and Sandeep Singh to reach the incident site. Instructions have been given to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to reach the incident site Relief and rescue work is being done on a war footing.

Jul 02, 2024 18:10 (IST) "The news of the death of a large number of devotees and many being injured due to a stampede during the Satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is heart-breaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said.



हाथरस, उत्तर प्रदेश में सत्संग के दौरान भगदड़ की वजह से बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु एवं कई के घायल होने का समाचार हृदयविदारक है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक-संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।... - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 2, 2024

"I appeal to the state government to provide proper compensation to the victims and make arrangements for the treatment of the injured," she added.

Jul 02, 2024 18:06 (IST) "Administration In Investigating Matter": District Magistrate On Hathras Stampede



#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Hathras Stampede | Hathras DM Ashish Kumar says, "... District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered... A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the... pic.twitter.com/vHfypBJ9QO - ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Jul 02, 2024 18:05 (IST) Mayawati Expressed Condolences To Families Of Those Killed In Stampede, Demands Probe



यूपी के जिला हाथरस में सत्संग के दौरान मची भगदड़ में काफी संख्या में लोगों की हुई मौत व अनेकों के घायल होने तथा आगरा में भी बौध/भीमकथा के दौरान एक युवक की हुई हत्या अति-दुःखद। सरकार इन घटनाओं की जाँच कर उचित कार्रवाई तथा पीड़ित परिवारों की आर्थिक मदद करे। - Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 2, 2024

Jul 02, 2024 18:03 (IST) "Incident In Hathras Is Extremely Painful": Defence Minister



"The accident that happened in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस ज़िले में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इस दुर्घटना में जिन्होंने अपनों को खोया है, उन शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन सभी... - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 2, 2024

"Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help to all the victims," he said.

Jul 02, 2024 18:02 (IST) "Extremely Painful": Rahul Gandhi On Deaths Due To Stampede In UP



उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में सत्संग के दौरान मची भगदड़ से कई श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।



सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करते हुए घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



सरकार और प्रशासन से अनुरोध है कि घायलों को हर संभव उपचार एवं... - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 2, 2024

Jul 02, 2024 18:00 (IST) President Droupadi Murmu Expressed Condolences To Families Of Those Who Were Killed



उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले में हुई दुर्घटना में महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित अनेक श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु का समाचार हृदय विदारक है। मैं अपने परिवारजनों को खोने वाले लोगों के प्रति गहन शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 2, 2024

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said that, according to numbers received from the community health centre, 50-60 people had died from the district. Officials in Etah district confirmed the deaths of an additional 27.

"We have received 27 bodies, of which 25 are female and two are male. Some injured have also been taken to hospitals. We have heard that there was a stampede during a 'satsang'," said Chief Medical Officer, Etah, Dr Umesh Kumar Tripathi.