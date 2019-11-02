UP Government Approves Digital Museum On Lord Ram In Ayodhya

The UP government has approved Rs 100 crore for the project (File)

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday gave approval to a proposal to build a digital museum on Lord Ram in Ayodhya to boost tourism.

Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma briefed reporters about the meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"A proposal for beautification of Ayodhya and boosting tourism has been approved by the UP Cabinet. A digital museum based on Lord Ram, a food plaza, landscaping and a statue of Lord Ram will come up in the town. The cabinet approved Rs 446.46 crore to acquire 61.3807 hectare land in Meerpur village of Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya," he said.

He said that the government has approved Rs 100 crore for the project in financial year 2019-20.

Mr Sharma said that in another decision, the UP cabinet approved setting up of a tourist police station in Varanasi, which would be under the Home Department.

