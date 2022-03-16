Video: Akhilesh Yadav Runs Into Bull During Travel, Posts Sarcastic Couplet

UP elections 2022: The Akhilesh Yadav-led party won 111 seats on its own.

Following the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today posted a video in an apparent swipe at the BJP, which has returned to power for the second consecutive term. Posting a video of a bull crossing the road in front of his car, he wrote, "You will meet bulls on your travels, keep going if you can".

"The journey is very difficult in UP, keep going if you can," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav's car slowed down to let the bull cross the road, where an onlooker was recording the video. Mr Yadav can be seen rolling down his car's window to greet the videographer. He then posted the video with the sarcastic couplet.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party won 111 seats on its own and the alliance led by it posted a victory in 125 constituencies. This was a jump of 73 from its show in the 2017 election. This was also the Samajwadi Party's best performance ever.

The BJP and its allies won a total of 273 out of the 403 seats in the politically significant state. This was a drop of 49 seats from the party's tally in the 2017 elections when it unseated the Samajwadi Party government.