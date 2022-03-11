"Falsely Called Us B-Team Of BJP": Mayawati Blames UP Loss On Media, Rival

UP election results 2022: BSP managed to win just one seat in this election.

In her first public address after almost getting wiped out in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today blamed the media and Samajwadi Party (SP) for the party's loss. While trying to lift the spirit of party workers, she blamed the media and political rival SP for misleading those who opposed BJP into thinking that her party was the "B team" of BJP. The BSP, which formed a full majority government in Uttar Pradesh in 2007, managed to win just one seat this time with a vote share of 12.88 per cent.

"We have gathered feedback from the entire state. The casteist media, nasty scheming, constant negative campaigning to mislead Muslims and anti-BJP Hindus have been successful to a large extent. They created a perception that the BSP is a B-team of the BJP and is not fighting against it as vigorously as SP is. The truth is entirely the opposite," she said.

Former Chief Minister Mayawati asserted that the BSP's fight against BJP was not just political but ideological and principled as well. "The media's constant misrepresentation of us, and BJP's aggressive anti-Muslim election campaign made the Muslim community vote for SP. Hindus who oppose BJP also didn't come to BSP because of this," she said.

Mayawati called on party workers to not lose hope and continue with "the struggle to carve out a way in difficult situations throughout their lives".

The 77-year-old leader said that UP election results were opposite to the expectations of the BSP.

"UP election results are opposed to BSP's expectations. We should not be discouraged by it. Instead, we should learn from it, introspect and carry forward our party movement, and come back to power," she said.

She cited the examples of BJP and Congress who had built on their respective party bases after their poll defeats and went on to form governments in Uttar Pradesh. She said that BJP has also seen such unfavourable political situations and for a long time after independence, the people did not give them an opportunity to rule. "Even in UP, the BJP wasn't very strong before 2017," she said and added that Congress is going through a similar slump. "UP election result is a lesson for us to continue putting in efforts," Mayawati said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said he was grateful to the voters of the state for a two-and-a-half fold increase in their seat tally and a one-and-a-half fold surge in their vote share.

"We have shown that the BJP's seat count can be decreased. This decline would continue. More than half of falsehoods have been wiped out, the rest will follow. The struggle in public interest would continue," he said in his first public reaction after the results were declared yesterday.

उप्र की जनता को हमारी सीटें ढाई गुनी व मत प्रतिशत डेढ़ गुना बढ़ाने के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद!



हमने दिखा दिया है कि भाजपा की सीटों को घटाया जा सकता है। भाजपा का ये घटाव निरंतर जारी रहेगा।आधे से ज़्यादा भ्रम और छलावा दूर हो गया है बाकी कुछ दिनों में हो जाएगा।



जनहित का संघर्ष जीतेगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 11, 2022

Mr Yadav's party won 111 seats on its own and the alliance led by it posted a victory in 125 constituencies. This was a jump of 73 from its show in the 2017 election. This was also the Samajwadi Party's best performance ever.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. This was a drop of 49 seats from the party's tally in 2017.

This is the first time in 37 years that a party has been able to retain power in Uttar Pradesh after completing a full term. Narayan Dutt Tiwari in 1985 had secured two consecutive terms in the state.

Notably, BJP came to power in 2000 in the state, but could not hold its government even for a year when Rajnath Singh was UP Chief Minister. Since then, the BJP could not come to power, and the state was ruled by the Samajwadi Party and BSP separately till 2017.