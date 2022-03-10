Chaos Outside Counting Centre In UP's Sirathu, Police Fire Shots In Air

The police in UP's Sirathu fired in the air to disperse a protesting crowd

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Sirathu had to fire in the air to control crowds of BJP workers over chaos outside a counting centre, sources have said. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing on this seat. The Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel is leading.

Ms Patel was on the premises of the counting centre when the BJP workers, who had been walking behind Mr Maurya outside the gate, started protesting and it led to a chaotic situation, sources said. The police had to fire in the air to disperse the crowds, they said.

The BJP is set to retain all four states it ruled, with a massive victory in the politically crucial UP. The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, swept Punjab, wiping out the ruling Congress.

In a victory speech this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks party workers for ensuring an early Holi with the victories.

"It is a day of festivities, and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy," PM Modi said in his address to party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

He said UP has given many Prime Ministers, but for the first time it has re-elected a Chief Minister after serving a full term.

The BJP is looking at a 260-plus tally in the 403-seat UP assembly, with the Samajwadi Party, its main challenger, a distant second.