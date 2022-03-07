UP Election Live Updates: 54 Seats Vote In Last Phase Today, All Eyes On PM Modi's Lok Sabha Seat Varanasi

Eight Assembly seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi will be in the focus today in the seventh and the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with multiple seats witnessing close contests. Apart from the Varanasi district, voting is taking place in eight other districts in India's most populous state.
A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 constituencies slated for Monday in nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
