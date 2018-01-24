UP Diwas: Tracing History On How Uttar Pradesh Got Its Name

UP divas - Uttar Pradesh's first foundation day - was celebrated today.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government celebrated 'UP Diwas', the state's foundation day for the first time today. In 1950, erstwhile United Provinces was rechristened Uttar Pradesh, but the story of how it got its name is less-known. Governor Ram Naik floated the proposal to mark UP Divas on the lines of Maharashtra Day so that people know the history and culture of their state. "I am sure all north Indians living abroad will begin celebrating Uttar Pradesh Divas as they celebrate Ram Navmi and Janmasthmi," Mr Naik had said.