Top Cop Adopts 1-Year-Old Daughter Of UP Hostage-Taker Killed By Police

Subhash Batham, a murder accused out on bail, triggered panic among villagers in Farrukhabad.

A senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh has said he will adopt a one-year-old girl, the daughter of the man who was shot dead by police last week after he held hostage 23 children and his wife hostage at his house at a village in West UP's Farrukhabad district. His wife, who was thrashed by villagers after the incident, died later at a hospital.

Mohit Aggarwal, Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range, has said he will adopt the daughter of hostage taker and he wants her to become an IPS officer like him when she grows up.

On Thursday, Subhash Batham, a murder accused out on bail, triggered panic among villagers in Farrukhabad district when he held 23 children and his wife hostage at his house. According to police, Batham - an accused in a 2001 murder - had invited some children from the village to his house on the pretext of celebrating his daughter's birthday. However, once they were inside, he held everybody -- including his own wife and daughter -- at gunpoint.

Police said that when they rushed a PCR van to his house, Subhash Batham began shooting at it from the terrace. He even threw a crude bomb at them. He was shot dead after a 10-hour long standoff.

After the incident, as villagers, including the parents of the children held captive, saw his wife trying to run away, they started throwing stones and bricks at her and thrashed her. The police had to take her to safety and admit her in hospital. She died later at a hospital.

Today, Mohit Aggarwal told NDTV that he would adopt Batham's one year old daughter - Gauri - who was orphaned in the incident.

"I will bear Gauri's educational and all other expenses till she becomes self-reliant. I want her to grow up and become an IPS officer. After all legal formalities, she will be adopted and we will send her to a good boarding school. I will keep her under my own supervision," he said.

Gauri is presently under treatment at a hospital in Farukkhabad and is being looked after by women constables.