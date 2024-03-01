Video: UP Congress Leader Barges Into Office, Threatens Employees With Gun

Ambuj Shukla's licensed revolver has also been seized.

A Congress leader has been arrested for barging into the office of a construction company near Kanpur and brandishing a revolver to threaten its employees. The act has been caught on a CCTV camera.

The footage shows Ambuj Shukla - a Congress leader who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the Kanpur Govindnagar seat on the party's ticket in 2017 - walking into the office with at least three of his aides. He is seen holding a revolver to his side and then pointing it at the employees while wagging his hand in a threatening gesture.

Shukla heads for the door before turning back and pointing the revolver at the employee again. The office, located in Kalyanpur, belonged to a company called Atharva Construction Pvt Ltd.

"A complaint was filed by an employee of the company. We checked the CCTV footage and saw Ambuj Shukla and his aides threatening the employees using his licensed revolver. Shukla and his aides have been taken into custody and the revolver has been seized," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Kumar Pandey.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)