UP Bar Council Chief Shot Dead In Agra Court 2 Days After Her Election

Darvesh Yadav was elected as Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president just two days ago.

Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chairperson Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by a fellow-advocate while she was attending an event on the Agra district court premises today, two days after she was elected to the position.

The attacker, identified as Manish Sharma, then shot himself with his licenced pistol.

Police told NDTV that although both were taken to the Pushpanjali Multispeciality Hospital in the city, Ms Yadav died soon afterwards. Manish Sharma has been admitted in a critical condition.

According to sources, Manish Sharma allegedly shot Ms Yadav three times while she was attending her welcome ceremony in the bar council chambers. Police are investigating the motive behind his action.