Priyanka Gandhi Meets Mayawati, Offers Condolences For Her Mother's Death

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Mayawati today and offered condolences to the BSP president whose mother died from heart failure on Saturday.

Ramrati, 92, died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment, a release issued by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said.

Mayawati had left for Delhi soon after getting information about the death of her mother. The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday, the BSP said in a statement.

About a year ago, Mayawati's father had died at the age of 95, the release added.