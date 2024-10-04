10 Labourers Killed In Truck-Tractor Collision In UP's Mirzapur, 3 Injured

Late night truck and tractor-trailer collision in Uttar Pradesh

Ten labourers died in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur late last night. Three others were critically injured in the accident that occurred near Kachhwa border.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 13 labourers towards Varanasi when a truck lost control and hit it from behind, police said.

“Around 1 am, we got the information that an accident has happened on Kachhwa border, GT Road. A tractor with 13 people was heading towards Varanasi when it was hit by a truck. 10 of the 13 people died on the spot,” said Abhinandan Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mirzapur.

The injured are being treated at the Banaras Hindu University Trauma Centre.

The 13 daily-wage labourers were returning home after work in Bhadohi district. They were headed to their village Mirzamurad in Varanasi, said Mr Singh.

The dead bodies have been sent to the mortuary and an FIR is being registered, he added.