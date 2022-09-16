'Unpalatable Food': P Chidambaram Slams Minister Over 1991 Reforms Remark

Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food, P Chidambaram said. (File)

Former finance minister and senior Congress member P. Chidambaram on Friday reacted to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on India's 1991 economic reforms.

The finance minister during a BJP party function in Mumbai on Thursday reportedly said that the 1991 reforms, taken up by Manmohan Singh when he was the finance minister during the Narsimaha Rao-led government at the Centre, were "half-baked".

On Friday morning, taking to Twitter, Mr Chidambaram while backing Manmohan Singh for his reforms said at least he did not serve "over-cooked and unpalatable food."

The FM is reported to have said that the 1991 reforms were "half-baked"



Thank God, Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food like Demonetisation, multiple-rates GST and savage taxes on petrol & diesel — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 16, 2022

"The FM is reported to have said that the 1991 reforms were "half-baked" Thank God, Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food like Demonetisation, multiple-rates GST and savage taxes on petrol and diesel," the former finance minister tweeted.

In another post attached to the initial tweet, he wrote: "We thank the FM for revealing that she took bakery and cooking courses in University."

