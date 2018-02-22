Unlike Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Wants Elections For Congress Working Committee

Elections will be held for Congress Working Committee next month: sources (File photo)
New Delhi: Top Congress sources have indicated to NDTV that elections will be held for Congress Working Committee - the highest decision body of the party. The elections, to be held during the All India Congress Committee session next month, is the first in two decades. Congress President Rahul Gandhi's decision to go for elections in is in contrast to his mother Sonia, who always preferred nomination process over polls.
As per the constitution of the party 10 members of the CWC are elected by delegates and the president can nominate an equal number to this important committee.
The last time elections were held to the CWC was in 1997 when Sitaram Kesri was the Congress President in Kolkata. Sonia Gandhi, who held the post of Congress president for nearly two decades, had avoided the CWC election and always preferred a nomination process.
The procedure to keep nominated members is to ensure that the weaker sections, women and others, do not get left out in the party elections.
The CWC elections will be a first for Rahul Gandhi who will be breaking from the usual practice followed by his mother, father and grandmother of nominating members to the CWC .