Coronavirus: 'United In Fight Against COVID-19' - Twitter Welcomes 21-Day Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second 8 pm address on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, called for a 21-day complete lockdown in the country. PM Modi urged everyone to stay at home for the next three weeks to break the chain of coronavirus infection.

"From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown. To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown," he declared. "Forget about leaving home in the next 21 days... If you cross the Lakshman Rekha, you will invite the virus home," PM Modi said in his second address to the nation in a week.

Welcoming his decision to lock down the country to battle the spread of coronavirus that has infected over 4 lakh and killed over 17,000 globally, politicians, actors and sportsmen took to the micro-blogging app Twitter.

Senior Congress leader and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor tweeted that he is "please that Prime minister Narendra Modi heeded to the calls of many of us for more than a week to #LockdownNow."

Pleased that @narendramodi heeded the calls of many of us for more than a week to #LockdownNow. But his speech did not specify how people were to get essential commodities — food, medicines, milk, newspapers!? Still it's important that people #StayAtHomeSaveLives. Thanks PM! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 24, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, often at loggerheads with the prime minister and his party BJP, welcomed the lockdown call and tweeted in Hindi: "The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister is very important to prevent the corona from spreading." He also assured everyone in Delhi that "there will be no reduction in the supply of essential items for the next 3 weeks. In this difficult time, your every need will be taken care of."

प्रधानमंत्री जी ने घोषित किया हुआ 21 दिन का देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन कोरोना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए बेहद जरूरी है



मैं दिल्ली के हर व्यक्ति को आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि अगले 3 हफ्ते essential items की सप्लाई में कोई कमी नहीं होने देंगे। इस मुश्किल समय में आपकी हर जरूरत का ख्याल रखा जाएगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Monday after his predecessor Kamal Nath resigned in the face of a floor test, urged everyone to "dedicate yourselves to fight the epidemic".

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote: The 21 days lockdown is the only way we can break the cycle of #COVID19outbreak. I stand in solidarity with the Hon'ble PM and urge all to stay indoors."

The 21 days lockdown is the only way we can break the cycle of #COVID19outbreak. I stand in solidarity with the Hon'ble PM and urge all to stay indoors.#StayHomeStaySafe#IndiaFightsCorona — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 24, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot tweeted his support for the "PM's decision to implement a 21 day lockdown across India".

I support the PM's decision to implement a 21 day lockdown across India. Rajasthan was among the first states to implement a lockdown. We will ensure that public is not put to inconvenience during this period & essentials are supplied.

United in this fight against #COVID19 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 24, 2020

Actor Shahid Kapoor urged his followers on Twitter to "be at home. Stay safe. 21 days. Will pass".

Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said, "Social distancing is the only cure for COVID-19."

As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. ???????? #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2020

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt wrote on Twitter: We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity, humanity, sacrifice & hope. Not hysteria & rumour mongering."

We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope.Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 24, 2020

Actress Taapsee Pannu hoped that at the "end of this lockdown we will surely have a reason and time to celebrate".

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let's do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let's get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan penned a poem in support of the 21-day lockdown and tweeted urging people to follow the order of the prime minister.

T 3480 -

"हाथ हैं जोड़ते विनम्रता से आज हम ,

सुनें आदेश प्रधान का , सदा तुम और हम ;

ये बंदिश जो लगी है , जीवदायी बनेगी ,

21 दिनों का संकल्प निश्चित Corona दफ़नाएगी " !!!



~ अमिताभ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/Hq35etxSz0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2020

After the prime minister announced the 21-day lockdown, Swara Bhasker, whose family lives in Delhi, tweeted: I wanna go home.