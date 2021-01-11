Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured In Accident; Wife, Close Aide Dead

Union Minister Shripad Naik's wife and personal secretary died today after the car the three were travelling in met with an accident in Karnataka. His wife and his personal secretary Deepak, who were critical after the crash, died in the hospital, police confirmed.

The minister is out of danger.

The accident occurred in Ankola district of Karnataka.

Dramatic visuals from the accident site shows the white Toyota car the minister was travelling in in a mangled state among bushes and trees. The car was badly damaged, photos show.