BJP To Hold Meeting On Vice-Presidential Polls On Friday: Union Minister

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that a meeting will be held on August 5 regarding the upcoming Vice-presidential polls.

Addressing the media persons after attending the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Mr Joshi said, "We will be meeting again on August 5 regarding vice-presidential polls."

The BJP Parliamentary party meeting began on Tuesday morning in the Parliament Library Building in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur and Pralhad Joshi were among those who were seen arriving for the meeting at the Parliament Library building. Rajnath Singh is chairing the meeting.

The election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. This comes as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Further speaking to reporters today, Mr Joshi said that the BJP chief discussed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and programmes to be conducted from August 9 to 15, including campaigning for 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. Various cultural programmes will be conducted. 'Tiranga' bike rally for MPs to be taken out from Red Fort to Parliament soon, he said.

