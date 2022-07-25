Nitin Gadkari said politicians should work for the development of education, arts. (File)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says he often feels like "quitting politics" as he believes there is more to life. His comment at a function in Maharashtra's Nagpur, his home base, on Saturday caused a flutter.

"A lot of times I wonder whether I should give up politics. There is more to life than politics," Mr Gadkari said at a function to honour social worker Girish Gandhi, who is known to have political links across the spectrum.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said he believed politics is more about social change but it had become more about seeking power.

Girish Gandhi, a former Member of Legislative Council, quit Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2014.

Mr Gadkari was telling his audience that he had always tried to dissuade "Girish-bhau" from politics.

"Today what we are seeing is 100 per cent about coming to power. Politics is a true instrument of socio-economic reform, and that is why, today's politicians must work for the development of education, arts etc in society," said the minister.

"We must understand what the word politics means. Is it for the welfare of the society, the country or about being in government," he questioned.