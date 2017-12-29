Nitin Gadkari Complains Of Uneasiness After Addressing Public Meet In Assam

Nitin Gadkari, who was at Majuli Island to flag off cargo movement on river Brahmaputra, was seen resting his head on the back of his chair after delivering an hour-long speech.

All India | | Updated: December 29, 2017 18:05 IST
A team of doctors present at the event rushed to the stage to attend to Nitin Gadkari

Majuli, Assam:  Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today complained of uneasiness after addressing a public meeting at Majuli island in Assam.

A team of doctors, deployed at the venue on the occasion, rushed to the stage to attend to Mr Gadkari. They checked his sugar and blood pressure levels and offered him a banana to eat.

The volume of the speakers was considerably reduced and a large pedestal fan was placed next to him for his convenience.

Majuli District Medical Officer Sashidhar Phuka said the minister's blood pressure had shot up temporarily and he was now out of danger.

