Union Minister Faces Protest At Visit To Flood-Hit Area In Madhya Pradesh

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar visits a flood-hit area in Madhya Pradesh

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had to face massive protests by residents in Madhya Pradesh's flood-hit Sheopur today.

Residents tried to block the Union Minister's motorcade, showed black flags and threw mud on the motorcade. The protesters also tried to push Mr Tomar at the town's main market while he was walking there.

The police said they had a tough time trying to control the crowd.

The protesters alleged mismanagement of the unprecedented floods in Amral and Seep river, which marooned the entire Sheopur area. Six people have died in flood and rain related incidents since July 28.

The protesters complained to Mr Tomar that they were not alerted about the floods in time and it was the district administration's failure.

Sheopur police chief Sampat Upadhaya said people complained to the minister that relief reached them late. "But no vehicle in his motorcade was damaged," the police officer said, news agency PTI reported.

@nstomar had to face massive protests by locals in flood hit Sheopur,they blocked the passage threw black flags, broom and mud on his motorcade protestors also tried to push and shove Tomar, while he was walking through crowded streets @manishndtv@vinodkapri@GargiRawatpic.twitter.com/lhnfPMsKP8 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 7, 2021

In the eight districts of Gwalior-Chambal region, the number of dead is 24. At least 1,250 villages in eight districts of the region have been affected by rains and floods and around 9,000 people have been rescued from worst-hit areas.

The Union Minister said heavy rain and floods have led to extensive damage and loss in Gwalior-Chambal region. "We are committed to rehabilitating people and rebuilding infrastructure. Both the Madhya Pradesh and central governments are committed to rehabilitating flood-hit people. Four officials have been deployed in Sheopur to take care of the district," Mr Tomar said.

Mr Tomar later told reporters that confusion created by rumours about a dam having been breached created problems.