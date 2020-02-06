360 Degree Evaluation For Civil Servants Empanelment: Centre

Union minister Jitendra Singh informed in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha (File)

The government has introduced a system of 360 degree appraisal in the empanelment process of senior level officer positions, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question on the topic in Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that apart from multi-source feedback from various stakeholders including from seniors, peers and juniors, the empanelment process takes into account the overall service record, vigilance status and suitability of the officers concerned.

"The candidates who have been appointed as Joint Secretary under lateral recruitment policy have signed a Contract Agreement with the government. As per this agreement, the performance of Joint Secretary appointed under lateral recruitment policy will be evaluated annually," stated the reply from Mr Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.