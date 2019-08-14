'Don't Need Lessons From You': Harsimrat Kaur Badal Slams Pak Minister

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said Fawad Chaudhry's post showed his "frustration". (File)

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday launched an attack on Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary Hussain over his recent remarks about Punjabis in the Indian Army and said it shows his "frustration" and "nefarious designs".

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also hit out at the minister from the neighboring country and asked him to stop trying to interfere in India's internal affairs.

On Tuesday, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted and asked all "Punjabis in the Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice and deny duty in Kashmir".

Responding to the tweet, Ms Harsimrat said that Fawad Chaudhry's post showed his frustrations and nefarious designs. She also slammed the minister by saying that Punjabi soldiers did not need lessons in line of duty from him.

"Pak minister's desperate tweet asking Punjabi Army Jawans to refuse duty in Kashmir exposes their frustration n nefarious designs. Punjabis are patriots for whom NO sacrifice is too great when it comes to their nation. @fawadchaudhry we don't need lessons in line of duty frm you (sic)," she tweeted.

Fawad Chaudhry responded saying: "Looking forward to see you at opening of Kartarpur, and don''t be puppet of #ModiSarkar westIndia Company must not be allowed to occupy land of #MaharajaRanjeetSingh," he tweeted.

The war of words between the two leaders came after India revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and protested Indian government decision but India has maintained that it is an "internal matter".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.