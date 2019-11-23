Centre Will Take Steps To Get Techie In Pak Released: G Kishan Reddy

The government would extend all help, G Kishan Reddy said

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy today said the government would make sincere efforts to secure the release of Prashant from Hyderabad, who has been arrested in Pakistan for allegedly travelling without valid documents.

"The government would extend all help and cooperation and make sincere efforts to secure the release of Prashant," he told reporters in Hyderabad.

Prashant Waindham (31) had been suffering from "depression," his family members said earlier this week.

"We had filed a complaint with Madhapur police here in April 2017. He was working with an IT company in the city. He was not involved in any illegal activity. We are surprised how he went to (Pakistan)," Prashant's father Babu Rao had said.

Prashant and a man from Madhya Pradesh were apprehended in Pakistan's Punjab province for crossing the border ''illegally'' and a case registered against them.

Asked about the developments in Maharashtra, Mr Reddy alleged that Shiv Sena had adopted a stubborn attitude. BJP formed government in a democratic manner, he said.

The BJP-led government would prove its majority, he said.

On the ongoing strike by employees of Telanana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), he said it is the responsibility of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take the workmen back on duty.

The employees have expressed their readiness to resume work if the state government created a congenial atmosphere, he said.

