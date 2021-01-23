Amit Shah Chairs North Eastern Council Plenary Meeting In Shillong

Amit Shah at the 69th plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council in Shillong.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 69th plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Meghalaya, today.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh, who is the vice-chair of the Council, received the home minister at the helipad in Upper Shillong.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga gave the plenary a miss and were represented by their deputies, NEC officials said.

A large number of state and Central officials are attending the two-day meeting.

At the plenary, various developmental projects are being reviewed, and future plans for the Northeast are being taken up, the officials said.