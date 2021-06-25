PM's Meeting With J&K Leaders Will Bring Peace, Development: Minister

Panchayati Raj ministry gave substantial development funds to Jammu and Kashmir: Narendra Singh Tomar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir is "praiseworthy" and it will establish peace, harmony and bring about development in place of terrorism there, Union Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

The Prime Minister had, on Thursday, met leaders of a coalition of mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital.

Replying to a query on the meeting, Mr Tomar said, "The leaders present in the meeting are very hopeful and I feel the initiative and vision of the PM is praiseworthy. It will lead to establishment of peace, harmony and development in place of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir."

He said peace and harmony was now prevailing in the UT post the scrapping of provisions of Article 370, adding that local bodies and panchayat polls were held there recently in a peaceful environment.

Speaking about his department, Mr Tomar said the Union Panchayati Raj ministry had given substantial development funds to Jammu and Kashmir, with focus on areas like agriculture and agri marketing.

Replying to a query on the farmers' protests underway against three new laws, Mr Tomar said the Union government had spoken to one of the leaders of the stir 10-11 times in a 50-hour period.

He added that the Centre was always ready for talks with farmers so that problems the latter are facing can be resolved.

Mr Tomar was speaking here on the sidelines of a MP BJP SC/ST Cell meeting.