'Unforgettable Moment': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Takes Auto Ride In Delhi

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday took an auto ride and also interacted in a conversation with an auto driver in the national capital and called it as "unforgettable moment".

"No stage, no meeting... just a journey in an auto in Delhi and conversation with the driver began. Driver Pankaj ji has been provided a pacca Makan (house) by Modi ji, free gas cylinder under PM Ujjwala ... he is getting PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Even in scorching heat, the affection and love of the driver-sahib towards PM Modi made me forget everything. Truly this is one of the unforgettable moments of my life," Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.

कोई मंच नहीं, कोई बैठक नहीं......बस दिल्ली में यूँही ऑटो का सफर और चालक साहब से संवाद शुरू।



चालक पंकज जी को मोदी जी ने पक्का आवास दिया है, #PMUjjwala के तहत मुफ्त गैस सिलेंडर दिया है....पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि मिल रही है।



आसमान तप रहा था, धूप बरस रही थी लेकिन मोदी जी के प्रति… pic.twitter.com/9PPhZ45lYz — Hardeep Singh Puri (मोदी का परिवार) (@HardeepSPuri) May 2, 2024

The auto driver's name is Pankaj Kumar who is a resident of Vikas Nagar.

During the conversation, the auto driver praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM is doing "great work".

When Hardeep Singh Puri asked the Auto driver how much he has been benefitted under the BJP-led government, Pankaj listed out "Ujjawala Gas Yojana and many others".

"I have got the house from PM Awas Yojana. I also get Rs 6000 per year through PM Krishi Yojana. I have been getting benefited from almost all the schemes. I have also taken a loan from Mudra Yojana," the auto driver told Mr Puri.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)