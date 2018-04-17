Under Modi Government, VIP Hate Speech Skyrockets - By 500%

The hate speech data was collated from public record, the internet, and our reporters' network.





Yogi Adityanath, in ascribed the rise in riots in Western UP to the population growth of a minority community

Siddaramaiah govt withdrawing the cases of jihadis.He wants to create communal tension in the state at the cost ofHindu life's # Save Hindus — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 26, 2018

CM Siddaramaiah why ur not withdrawing the cases of innocent Hindu youths ? Why only Minorities ? — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 26, 2018

Will continue my fight against Jihadi elements.There is no way I'll succumb to the pressure of @siddaramaiah Govt.#HinduLivesMatter — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 22, 2017

Dear @SPmysuru Ravi Channannavar prior to Eid Milad, over night you allowed Muslims to erect illegal green arch on govt road, but stopped us from putting Hanuman Posters! From last two years u are distrusting Hanuman Jayanti! What a policing!! — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) December 3, 2017

Your bros can kill others just few hours before Eid, but Muslims cannot be arrested on Eid!! Wow, what a logic?! https://t.co/dv44yxeqt7https://t.co/C5oWODy0gT — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) September 2, 2017

Intelligence shd keep a tab on all (expt relatives & close friends) who assembled bfr Yakub Memon's corpse. Many are potential terrorists — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) July 31, 2015

@tani_sana One exception was Gujarat,2002. I'm glad you appreciate what the Hindus did then @AdityaRajKaul — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) March 23, 2015

: He knows that I am not anti Hindustani Muslim i.e., those Muslims who acknowledge their ancestors as Hindus. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 3, 2018

Hindus wake up! Muslims leaders are refusing to give up on a masjid,that is shiftable,to restore the holiest temple on the birthplace of Ram — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 16, 2017