'Saddened, Disturbed': UN On Stan Swamy's Death

Stan Swamy's death has triggered a flood of messages of shock, outrage and despair on social media

The United Nations on Tuesday said it is "disturbed by the death" of 84-year-old priest-activist Father Stan Swamy. "No one should be detained for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, of peaceful assembly and of association," said the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in a statement.

Stan Swamy had been held in pre-trial detention without bail since his arrest last year under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. The health of the Jesuit priest deteriorated while he was in Mumbai's Taloja Central Jail . His repeated applications for bail were rejected. He died on Monday as the Bombay High Court was considering an appeal against the rejection of his bail application.

"With COVID-19, it is even more urgent that States release every person detained without sufficient legal basis," said the global body.

Stan Swamy had in the past alleged neglect by prison officials in ensuring medical aid and social distancing amid the pandemic.

The death of the tribal rights activist has triggered an outpour of shock, outrage and despair on social media from political leaders and other activists.