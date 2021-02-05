'Exercise Maximum Restraint': UN Human Rights Body On Farmer Protests

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights or OHCHR on Friday called on both the Indian government and the protesters against the new agricultural reforms to exercise maximum restraint.

"We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all," the OHCHR tweeted.