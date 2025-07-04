Ultratech Chief Legal Officer Resigns Amid Cement Cartelisation Probe

Ultratech Cement Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Legal Officer, Anoop Khatry, effective Thursday. Mr Khatry, the company said, quit because of personal reasons.

The revelation, in an exchange filing on Friday, came at a time when the Competition Commission of India (CCI) found contravention of competition norms and asked the company and executives to submit financial statements.

Ultratech has been asked to submit audited financial documents - including the balance sheet and profit and loss statement - of India Cements, which it now owns, within eight weeks of the order. The financial statements have been sought for five years, from FY15 to FY19.

The CCI has also asked Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements to submit similar statements for nine years - FY11 to FY19.

Executives of the companies have also been asked to submit detailed financials and income tax records for five years, along with responses to the investigation report.

The directives came after a complaint filed by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) alleged cartelisation in its tenders. The Director General of CCI's probe unit was asked to look into the issue in 2020.

In a report submitted in February this year, the Director General said the investigation found contraventions of competition regulations.

It found that India Cements, Shree Digvijay Cement and Dalmia Cement, with a middleman named Umakant Agarwal, engaged in anti-competitive collusion.



(With inputs from PTI)