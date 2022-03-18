Ukraine Embassy Continues To Function, Says India In Latest Advisory

It has been three weeks since Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine

India today said that its embassy in Ukraine continues to function and released a 24-hour WhatsApp helpline numbers for assistance in its latest advisory for its citizens in war-hit Ukraine, days after it relocated the embassy to Poland.

"Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through email:cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in and the following 24*7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp for assistance," it said in a tweet from its camp office in Warsaw.

The numbers issued for assistance are:

1)+380933559958

2)+919205290802

3)+917428022564

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told parliament that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine started a registration drive for Indians in January 2022 and as a result, around 20,000 Indians registered.

"Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country," he said.

Mr Jaishankar also said 147 people from 18 countries were evacuated from the conflict situation in Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga and brought to India.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

Three weeks into their devastating invasion of Ukraine, the Russian troops have stalled in their advance on Ukrainian cities amid heavy losses but there are no signs Russian President Vladimir Putin "is prepared to stop."