UK Elections 2024: Significance Of Hindu Votes And 'Hindu Manifesto UK 2024'

In a landmark development, a section of British Hindus have launched their first-ever 'manifesto', marking their growing political influence in the UK. As the country gears up for the general election on 4 July, the initiative tries to outline the community's aspirations and demands and urges candidates from all parties to acknowledge them.

Hinduism, now the third-largest religion in England, boasts a following of over 1.02 million people as per the 2021 Census. This collective voice, endorsed by 29 leading Hindu organisations such as BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha UK, Chinmaya Mission, and Iskcon UK, among others, marks a new chapter in the community's engagement with the UK's political landscape.

British Hindus number 1,066,894 in England and Wales alone, making up 1.6 per cent of the total population, and wield considerable influence electorally.

The Hindu Manifesto

The "Hindu Manifesto UK 2024", launched by Hindu organizations in the UK ahead of the July 4 general elections, demands the recognition of anti-Hindu hate as a religious hate crime. The manifesto, supported by several parliamentary candidates, outlines seven key demands, including the protection of Hindu places of worship, access to fairer education, equal representation, streamlined immigration, healthcare, and social care, and the acknowledgment and protection of dharmic values. This document aims to unify the UK Hindu community's voice, urging all candidates to support their community.

Hindu Representation in the UK

In 1892, Dadabhai Naoroji became the first Indian elected to the British Parliament. Hailing from Bombay and of Parsi origin, Naoroji had travelled to Britain in 1885 as a business partner of Cama and Company. A versatile businessman, he also served as a Professor of Gujarati at University College London from 1856 to 1865. As a founder of the Indian National Congress in 1885, he played a pivotal role in the movement for Indian independence, earning him the title 'Grand Old Man of India.'

A flier from the election campaign of Mancherjee Bhownaggree in 1895

Mancherjee Bhownaggree, born in Bombay, became the second Indian to be elected to the UK Parliament in 1895 as Conservative MP for North-East Bethnal Green. He was re-elected in 1900 but lost in 1906.

In recent years, the Hindu community's political presence in the UK has seen significant growth. In the 2017 general election, eight Hindu MPs were elected to the British Parliament -- an all-time high -- reflecting the community's increasing political engagement. Priti Patel, Alok Sharma, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and Lord Swaraj Paul are some prominent leaders of Indian origin in the British Parliament.

A historic moment came in 2022 when Rishi Sunak of Indian origin became the UK's first non-white Prime Minister amid political turmoil in the country.

How Many Hindus Are There in Britain?

As per the 2021 Census, there are 1,066,894 Hindus in England and Wales, making up 1.6 per cent of the total population. The number has seen significant growth over the past two decades -- 552,421 in 2001 and 835,394 in 2011. In Scotland, the Hindu population numbered 29,929 in 2021. As of 2015, the UK has 189 officially registered Hindu places of worship.

Over 97 per cent of the UK Hindu population resides in urban areas, particularly in the southeast and London, where they contribute significantly to the cultural and social fabric.

Three major waves of Hindu immigration since 1947 have shaped a diverse community, with roots not only in India but also in Sri Lanka, East Africa, the Caribbean, Fiji, and Mauritius. Despite this rich diversity, 96 per cent of UK Hindus identify as of Asian ethnic background, with Indian heritage being the most prevalent.

The community's strong sense of British national identity, reported at 91 per cent in 2001 and their commitment to integration underscores their dual identity as Indian and British Indian.