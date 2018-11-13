Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya Visit Politically Motivated, Says Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan says Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya is meant to polarise votes. (File)

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan today alleged that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's upcoming visit to Ayodhya is politically motivated and meant to polarise votes.

He said Mr Thackeray's visit to the disputed site will not gain anything.

"Soon, there will be elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. He (Thackeray) wants to take advantage and polarise votes. But people have understood Uddhav Thackeray's intentions. He is doing all this only for political gains," Mr Chavan said.

Mr Thackeray had announced during his party rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya on November 25 and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the temple construction issue.